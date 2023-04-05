Woman Disappears After Not Boarding Cruise Ship In California

33-year-old Alaina Marie Adams was supposed to board a cruise taking off at Pier 27 in San Francisco on April 3rd. When she did not board the ship and was no where to be found for hours after it departed, concerns arose. According to The San Francisco Police Department, an unnamed woman called police that night to let them know that Adams was missing. The San Francisco Police Department took to Facebook to alert the public of the incident, and to describe Adams' appearance.

"The San Francisco Police Department Missing Person Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. On April 3, 2023, at approximately 6:00 pm a woman telephoned Central Police Station to report Alaina Marie Adams missing. Adams, who is from out of state was supposed to board a cruise ship at Pier 27. It was discovered that Adams did not board the ship. Adams location was unconfirmed at the time the reportee last spoke with her."