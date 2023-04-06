3 California Destinations Named Among 'Best Spots To Skinny-Dip' In The US

Dip at your own risk! Shed your clothes at these public locations scattered throughout the Golden State, and you could be charged with public indecency. That's right. Despite being listed as some of the best places to skinny-dip in the world, you might regret illegally striping down at these spots.

According to a list compiled by My Dating Adviser shared on Mlive, the best places to skinny-dip in all of California are Black's Beach, Baker Beach, and Yosemite National Park. Other spots on the list include Mazo Beach, Wisconsin, Little Beach, Hawaii, and Hippie Hollow, Texas.

Here's what My Dating Adviser had to say about compiling the data to discover the best skinny-dipping spots in the world:

"In order to determine the best nude beaches for skinny dipping, MyDatingAdviser.com compared 100 of the most popular skinny dipping locations across four key dimensions: 1) Beach Quality, 2) Weather, 3) Safety and 4) Hotel Cost. We evaluated each of those dimensions using 7 relevant metrics of skinny-dipping friendliness. These are listed below with their corresponding weights. The metrics were combined to create a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for skinny dipping."

