"The thing that I'm most proud of [from] my project is that I could show people that I could do different types of music," Bardi told iHeartRadio after her album dropped. "I felt like people [were] boxing me [in] and think that I could do like a certain type of sound. And I just wanted to show people that, no, I could do different things. And then on top of that, I'm proud that I could be a woman in my album, you know? A lot of people think that I'm just this girl with no feelings. I hate admitting it, but I do have feelings. I am a woman, at the end of the day. I do have emotions, and I'm glad that I could pour it out in my album, in my body of work."



Her album arrived after she released two mixtapes Gangsta B*tch Music Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 during her time on VH1's "Love & Hip-Hop: New York." Once "Bodak Yellow" arrived, the single went on to break Lauryn Hill's record as the long-running song to sit at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Her collaborations with Bruno Mars [“Finesse (Remix)"], G-Eazy [“No Limit"], Migos [“MotorSport"] also landed in the top 10 of the Hip-Hop/R&B charts while her collaboration with Ozuna ["La Modelo"] reached the top of the US Latin charts.



Invasion of Privacy helped Bardi make HERstory. The album become the longest-charting album ever by a woman. She also become the first woman to have each track from her album reach gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The album itself went triple platinum with "Bodak Yellow" becoming her first Diamond record. Her first LP also won Best Rap Album at the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019.



