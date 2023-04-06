If you're a fan of Mexican food — and how can you not be? — you know that a good burrito can be a thing of beauty. But with so many options out there, it can be hard to know where to start.

Thankfully, Far & Wide compiled a list of where you can find the best burrito in every state. "No matter how crazy the world gets, we can all agree on one thing. Burritos. Are. Awesome," the travel site said about its list. "Plain bean and cheese gives a nostalgic throwback to childhood, while there are dozens of fancier combos out there just waiting to be tried."

In Arizona, you can find the best burrito at Anita Street Market in Tucson. Here's what Far & Wide said to back up its decision:

The best way to take the tastiness of a burrito up a notch is with homemade tortillas. Anita Street Market does just that, using homemade flour tortillas in the signature carne asada burritos and smaller, masa tortillas for the tacos. This taco shop tends to have more tortilla than filling, but the tortillas are so good that it doesn’t matter.

Check out the full report.