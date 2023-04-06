Baltimore Catholic Clergy Allegedly Abused Over 600 Children: AG Report

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown released a 463-page report detailing the findings of a four-year investigation into alleged sexual abuse of children by clergy with the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The report says that over 600 children and teenagers were abused by 156 clergy members while church officials worked to cover up the allegations, some of which date back to the 1940s.

One of the most disturbing allegations was made against Father John Joseph Mike, Jr. He was accused of whipping and chaining at least seven boys between 1975 and 1987.

"The victim told his parents the "test" involved Mike removing the victim's clothes, putting chains on him and tying up his hands, making him run around with a log attached to his shoulders, and tying him to a tree and whipping him," the report says.

While Mike pleaded guilty to charges of physically abusing one child in 1987, he was only sentenced to probation.

The report claims that officials in the church worked to cover up the crimes and blamed them for allowing priests and deacons to continue their abuse for years.

In another case, Lawrence Brett admitted to the Bridgeport Diocese that he sexually abused and assaulted a boy. He was sent to New Mexico to receive "treatment" but continued to abuse children. He then moved to Baltimore and was placed at an all-boys school, where he allegedly abused 20 students.

"Time and again, members of the Church's hierarchy resolutely refused to acknowledge allegations of child sexual abuse for as long as possible," the report states.

"When denial became impossible, Church leadership would remove abusers from the parish or school, sometimes with promises that they would have no further contact with children. Church documents reveal with disturbing clarity that the Archdiocese was more concerned with avoiding scandal and negative publicity than it was with protecting children."