Burglars Cut Hole In Coffee Store Bathroom To Gain Access To Apple Store

A coffee machine store in Seattle, Washington, was broken into on Sunday (April 2), but the thieves didn't take anything. Instead, they busted a hole in the bathroom wall so they could get their real target, the Apple Store next door.

"Our front door was locked. They pried our front door open," Seattle Coffee Gear Regional Manager Eric Marks told KOMO. "[It was a] 24 by 18 hole cut in the wall into what appears to be the back room of the Apple store. I'm surprised we were the conduit for them to get to the Apple store. I had no clue we were so close or adjacent to them."

The Lynwood Police Department said that the burglars stole over $500,000 worth of merchandise, including iPads, Apple Watches, and 436 iPhones.

Investigators said that the thieves did not leave any fingerprints, and they currently have no suspects.

Marks shared a photo of the damage on Twitter and said the repairs would cost him about $2,000.

"Good morning, Twitter fans! Yesterday was a weird day...1. Two men broke into one of our retail locations. Why? To cut a hole in our bathroom wall to access the Apple Store next door and steal $500k worth of Iphones🙄," he wrote.