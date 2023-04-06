Couple's Whataburger Wedding Photos Are Ultimate Relationship Goals

A Texas couple's wedding photos have gone viral — and for good reason.

El Paso-based photographer @dominiquealexisphotography shared wedding photos on Instagram of a couple who sealed their marriage with a kiss in front of a Whataburger sign. "Let's go to Whataburger on your wedding day and run around in a field," she captioned the series of photos.

The Texas-based burger chain caught wind of the photo and even reshared it to its Instagram account. "Wedding photos, but make it Whataburger," they captioned it.

Whataburger fans in the comments were quick to flood the comments.

"This could be us...but there is no us," one user said.

"Just beautiful ❤️❤️❤️," said another.

"Love this, congratulations 🥳👰🤵," another user said.