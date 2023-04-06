Couple's Whataburger Wedding Photos Are Ultimate Relationship Goals

By Dani Medina

April 6, 2023

Photo: Whataburger, Getty Images

A Texas couple's wedding photos have gone viral — and for good reason.

El Paso-based photographer @dominiquealexisphotography shared wedding photos on Instagram of a couple who sealed their marriage with a kiss in front of a Whataburger sign. "Let's go to Whataburger on your wedding day and run around in a field," she captioned the series of photos.

The Texas-based burger chain caught wind of the photo and even reshared it to its Instagram account. "Wedding photos, but make it Whataburger," they captioned it.

Whataburger fans in the comments were quick to flood the comments.

"This could be us...but there is no us," one user said.

"Just beautiful ❤️❤️❤️," said another.

"Love this, congratulations 🥳👰🤵," another user said.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.