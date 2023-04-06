CRAZY Video Shows Texas Man Driving GIANT Shopping Cart Down Highway

In a bizarre sight that left drivers stunned, to say the least, a Texas man was spotted driving a giant shopping cart down a busy highway. The unusual incident was captured on video and has since gone mega-viral on TikTok, leaving viewers in disbelief.

In the video shared by @n0_one_cares__, a man is seen driving a MASSIVE motorized shopping cart down Interstate 410 in San Antonio. The driver even slapped a Lowe's logo on the side of the red shopping cart, which he was driving by sitting in the larger-than-life baby seat. Since the video was shared Wednesday (April 5), it has received over 8.5 million views. "I guess everything is really bigger in Texas," the video was captioned.

Users in the comments were dumbfounded by the strange sight.

"Is that even legal 😂😂," one user said.

"Bros going to Costco," said another.

"Bro had a huge shopping list," another user said.

Lowe's even commented on the video, since the driver was apparently so inspired by the home improvement store he added their logo to his new mode of transportation. "The perfect cart to fill in the Garden Center for Spring," the official Lowe's TikTok account commented.

Watch the insane video for yourself below: