Decision Made On Bill Self's Coaching Future After Health Scare

Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball coach Bill Self said he plans to continue coaching despite a recent health scare.

Self, 60, told reporters that he's doing well after undergoing a heart procedure last month, which caused him to miss the Jayhawks' final three Big 12 Conference tournament games, as well as both of their NCAA March Madness tournament appearances. The coach complained of chest tightness and had concerns over his balance before two stents were placed to help treat blocked arteries at the University of Kansas Health System on March 8.

"To be honest, I haven't done a lot since the Big 12 tournament," Self said via the Associated Press. "But I'm exercising almost daily. I don't know if you guys believe this: They told me that I need to improve my diet and exercise more."

“But I feel fine,” Self added. “My energy level is probably back to where it was prior to the episode but not where it’s getting ready to go, I believe. I think sometimes we don’t realize we don’t feel well until we actually feel well and know the difference. And I’m in the process of feeling well again, so I’m excited about that.”

Assistant coach Norm Roberts went 4-0 when he filled the role of acting head coach earlier in the 2022-23 season while Self served a school-imposed suspension, as well as 2-1 during the Big 12 Conference Tournament and 1-1 in the NCAA Tournament, amid the Hall of Fame coach's recent medical absence. The Jayhawks were upset by Arkansas in the second-round of the NCAA Tournament last month.

Self led Kansas to its fourth national championship and second of his 20-year tenure last year.