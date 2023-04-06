Diddy Says He Pays Sting $5,000 A Day For Using Sample Without Permission
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 6, 2023
Sean "Diddy" Combs has revealed that the Sting sample he used without permission in 1997 costs him a pretty penny every day. In a resurfaced from a 2018 interview with The Breakfast Club, Sting said that he received $2,000 a day from Diddy. The rapper responded to the resurfaced clip on Twitter writing, "Nope. 5K a day."
Diddy's 1997 hit "I'll Be Missing You," sampled Sting's 1983 hit with The Police, "Every Breathe You Take." However, there's no bad blood between the two and they came to an agreement after the hip-hop icon asked him for permission to the sample after the song had been released. "We're very good friends now," Sting said in the interview. "It was a beautiful version of that song."
Nope. 5K a day. Love to my brother @OfficialSting! 😎 ✊🏿🫶🏿 https://t.co/sHdjd0UZEy— LOVE (@Diddy) April 5, 2023
Diddy doubled down on that sentiment in his tweet ending it with, "Love to my brother @OfficialSting!" along with an emoji wearing sunglasses, a fist, and hands making a heart. The song "I'll Be Missing You" was a tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. after he died in 1997 at the age of 24. Diddy shared a heartfelt message about his late friend on the 26th anniversary of his death last month. "There will NEVER be another. The GREATEST RAPPER OF ALL TIME," he wrote alongside an old video of Biggie. "Today we celebrate and honor you king. Love and miss you!!"
