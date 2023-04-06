Does Your Water Smell Funny? Texas Officials Offer Explanation

Does your tap water smell and taste unusual? Don't worry, it's safe.

The North Texas Municipal Water District has offered an explanation for why residents might be experiencing a change in how their water tastes or smells. NTMWD switched out the disinfectant during maintenance, the utility company announced.

"Our annual temporary change in disinfection is required to protect public health. This maintenance procedure is essential to keeping our water safe as it travels to your tap across our 2,200-square-mile service area," NTMWD said.

This affects the following areas: Collin County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Hunt County and Kaufman County.

Here's more information about annual chlorine maintenance:

Each spring for about one month, we suspend the typical use of ammonia to allow the remaining chlorine to keep the water disinfected as it travels through the system. This temporary change in disinfectant helps maintain the system and high water quality year round. It’s important to do this before summer because hotter temperatures can increase the potential for bacterial growth in pipes.

Your water is still safe to drink and shower with, but here are some tips to help reduce the chlorine order and taste: