FBI & Army Raided Wrong Hotel Room, Detained Guest During Training Exercise

By Bill Galluccio

April 6, 2023

Masked Squad of Armed SWAT Police Officers Move Up the Stairs in a Corridor of an Office Building. Soldiers with Rifles and Flashlights Move Forwards and Cover Surroundings.
Photo: Getty Images

An innocent civilian was inadvertently detained during a training mission involving the FBI and the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

The two agencies were training at the Revere Hotel Boston Common "to simulate a situation their personnel might encounter in a deployed environment."

During the exercise, the soldiers breached the wrong room and detained a civilian inside. Police were called to the hotel and were met by military officials who explained the situation.

"Based on inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player," the FBI said in a statement. "Thankfully, nobody was injured."

"The training was meant to enhance soldiers' skills to operate in realistic and unfamiliar environments. The training team, unfortunately, entered the wrong room and detained an individual unaffiliated with the exercise," Lt. Col. Mike Burns of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command said in a statement.

Burns said that the incident is under review.

While the civilian who was detained was not identified, he was reportedly an employee of Delta Air Lines.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.