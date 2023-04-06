FBI & Army Raided Wrong Hotel Room, Detained Guest During Training Exercise

An innocent civilian was inadvertently detained during a training mission involving the FBI and the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

The two agencies were training at the Revere Hotel Boston Common "to simulate a situation their personnel might encounter in a deployed environment."

During the exercise, the soldiers breached the wrong room and detained a civilian inside. Police were called to the hotel and were met by military officials who explained the situation.

"Based on inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player," the FBI said in a statement. "Thankfully, nobody was injured."

"The training was meant to enhance soldiers' skills to operate in realistic and unfamiliar environments. The training team, unfortunately, entered the wrong room and detained an individual unaffiliated with the exercise," Lt. Col. Mike Burns of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command said in a statement.

Burns said that the incident is under review.

While the civilian who was detained was not identified, he was reportedly an employee of Delta Air Lines.