Burritos are good any time of day, stuffed with breakfast food for a savory start to your day to burritos stuffed with all your favorite toppings to end your day with a satisfying dinner.

Far & Wide stayed true to its name, searching across the country to find the restaurants serving the best burrito from each state, compiling a list that includes everything "from traditional Mexican taco trucks to Asian Tex-Mex fusion restaurants."

So which Georgia eatery has the best burritos?

El Tesoro, located in Atlanta, was named the restaurant serving the best burrito in the state. One Yelp reviewer said the eatery had "cool vibes [and] awesome food," specifically saying the breakfast tacos and burritos were "on point," adding "they're the perfect size, perfectly rolled and perfectly grilled."

El Tesoro is located at 1374 Arkwright Place SE in Atlanta.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Coffee lovers, rejoice. You can have your coffee and eat your burrito, too. But maybe not at the exact same time. This Mexican taqueria serves up traditional Mexican fare that's made from scratch daily, which explains the freshness and explosive flavor. While you're waiting for your breakfast burrito or vegetarian migas, try out one of their featured espresso beverages or a steaming cup of Mexican hot chocolate."

Check out Far & Wide's full list to see all the best burritos around the country.