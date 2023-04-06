Illinois Restaurant Named Best Steakhouse In The Entire State

You don't always need a special occasion to celebrate. Sometimes, life is the celebration! And what better place to celebrate anything and everything with your best friends or a plus one than at the best steakhouse in the entire state? These steaks have made such an impression on hungry restaurant patrons across the city, that their recipes are raved about to this day! Be it flavor, garnish, perfectly paired sides, or the ambiance of the establishment, something about this steakhouse keeps customers coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best steakhouse in all of Illinois is Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf located in Chicago.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best steak in all of Illinois:

"Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf has the air of a hip speakeasy and serves steaks that locals rave about. A Michelin Guide restaurant, it does brilliant steaks – think perfectly cooked rib-eye steak frites with a buttery Béarnaise. But the chilled seafood plateaux, tenderloin steak tartare, and roasted bone marrow, as well as the superb service, all deserve a special mention too."

For a continued list of the best steakhouses across the country visit lovefood.com.