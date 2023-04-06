JAX Gives Exclusive Look At Her 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Night
By Taylor Fields
April 6, 2023
JAX had an epic time at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and she's taking fans along for an exclusive look at her day.
At the annual awards show, the singer/songwriter, who was recently named as part of the new Samsung Galaxy Launchpad Powered by iHeartRadio program, performed her hit song "Victoria's Secret," and took home the honor of Best New Pop Artist (in which she was up against Dove Cameron, GAYLE, Nicky Youre and Steve Lacy.
In a special behind-the-scenes video, fans can see JAX make her way to the red carpet as she captured everything with her new phone (the new Galaxy S23 Ultra), as she rolls up with her father (her date for the evening) and her mother. Fans can also see the star walk the carpet and snap a ton of selfies, as well as the moments before she hits the stage, coming off the stage after receiving her Best New Pop Artist award, and a congratulatory drone show with her name lit up in the Los Angeles night sky.
The Samsung Galaxy Launchpad Powered by iHeartRadio program was designed to develop and support emerging artists to amplify their exposure across the music marketplace and social media, catapulting the participating artists to the next level of their careers. Artists and their personalized content creator crew will be armed with the S23 Ultra and a suite of Galaxy products to produce, capture and share exclusive behind-the-scenes content of their journey. The Galaxy products will enable them to capture compelling content to continue building a fan base as they grow their careers.
In a statement, JAX explained of being a part of the Launchpad program, "I'm so excited and grateful to be part of this program with iHeartRadio and Samsung so that I can connect with more music fans. I'm looking forward to sharing my music with even more listeners and give them a behind-the-scenes look at my life as an artist."
On the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet, JAX also said of her new phone, "I am living on the Samsung. Every time I text, I get to draw it. Very easy. I haven’t made one typo yet on the Samsung. I’ve been posting and filming on the phone."