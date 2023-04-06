Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash After Launching Controversial Product

Jennifer Lopez is facing backlash after launching a controversial product that some fans believe go against her own lifestyle.

The "On the Floor" singer announced she was launching her very own alcohol brand, Delola, an Italian coast-inspired beverage company, per Page Six. She shared the news in a video on Instagram, writing that she was proud to introduce the collection of "unique, mixology-level ready to enjoy spritzes" that have a better ingredients, fewer calories and a lower alcohol content than traditional cocktails.

"I have been grinding non-stop for decades, and more and more I'm realizing the importance of enjoying life," she said in the video, adding. "I just wanted to create something better — something better tasting, better ingredients, something I would want to drink with my friends and family, and that is Delola."