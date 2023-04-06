Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash After Launching Controversial Product
By Sarah Tate
April 6, 2023
Jennifer Lopez is facing backlash after launching a controversial product that some fans believe go against her own lifestyle.
The "On the Floor" singer announced she was launching her very own alcohol brand, Delola, an Italian coast-inspired beverage company, per Page Six. She shared the news in a video on Instagram, writing that she was proud to introduce the collection of "unique, mixology-level ready to enjoy spritzes" that have a better ingredients, fewer calories and a lower alcohol content than traditional cocktails.
"I have been grinding non-stop for decades, and more and more I'm realizing the importance of enjoying life," she said in the video, adding. "I just wanted to create something better — something better tasting, better ingredients, something I would want to drink with my friends and family, and that is Delola."
The announcement didn't sit well with some fans who questioned why Lopez would launch an alcoholic product while she herself avoids alcohol. Instagram account Creative Sobriety called the move "disappointing" and "off-brand," commenting, "Why not create a NA brand considering you've been outspoken about the negative affects of alcohol and that you yourself don't drink? This feels so off-brand for you, genuinely curious why you're selling alcohol."
Another also wished she had launched a non-alcoholic beverage for anyone to enjoy, especially given her husband Ben Affleck's past struggles. "I though you've openly talked about not being a drinker because of how bad it is for you and also your hubs is in recovery," the commenter wrote. "This feels like such a weird move for $$, I was hoping it was an elegant NA cocktail when I first saw the post."