Kentucky Restaurant Serves The Best Burrito In The Entire State

By Dani Medina

April 6, 2023

If you're a fan of Mexican food — and how can you not be? — you know that a good burrito can be a thing of beauty. But with so many options out there, it can be hard to know where to start.

Thankfully, Far & Wide compiled a list of where you can find the best burrito in every state. "No matter how crazy the world gets, we can all agree on one thing. Burritos. Are. Awesome," the travel site said about its list. "Plain bean and cheese gives a nostalgic throwback to childhood, while there are dozens of fancier combos out there just waiting to be tried."

In Kentucky, you can find the best burrito at Tortillería Y Taquería Ramírez in Lexington. Here's what Far & Wide said to back up its decision:

Lexington has been affectionately nicknamed “Mexington”. There are quite a few Mexican places near this one, but we’ll save you the trouble of picking one. This one is the best, hands down. The carnitas and asada are expertly prepared, and the cooks here know their way around making tortillas from scratch. Corn is the magic ingredient, and Tortilleria Y Taqueria Ramirez really gets it right.

Check out the full report.

