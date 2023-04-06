Maino & Wack 100 Get Into Screaming Match Over Troy Ave's 'Fake' Chain

Things got heated between Maino and Wack 100 after the former called out Troy Ave for allegedly wearing fake jewelry. Maino also claimed that Troy had a counterfeit Jesus piece chain that belonged to him per HipHopdx. After the accusation, Wack 100 came to Troy's defense by resurfacing old comments from Maino showing love and support to the Brooklyn rapper after the deadly 2016 shooting that resulted in the death of Troy's bodyguard, Ronald "Banga" McPhatter.

“For the last five years Troy Ave, his team and I have had a great working relationship,” Maino wrote on Instagram at the time. “Not only have we performed and done several songs together but we’ve had many personal conversations about life our goals and our efforts as musicians."