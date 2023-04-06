Maino & Wack 100 Get Into Screaming Match Over Troy Ave's 'Fake' Chain

By Rebekah Gonzalez

April 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Things got heated between Maino and Wack 100 after the former called out Troy Ave for allegedly wearing fake jewelry. Maino also claimed that Troy had a counterfeit Jesus piece chain that belonged to him per HipHopdx. After the accusation, Wack 100 came to Troy's defense by resurfacing old comments from Maino showing love and support to the Brooklyn rapper after the deadly 2016 shooting that resulted in the death of Troy's bodyguard, Ronald "Banga" McPhatter.

“For the last five years Troy Ave, his team and I have had a great working relationship,” Maino wrote on Instagram at the time. “Not only have we performed and done several songs together but we’ve had many personal conversations about life our goals and our efforts as musicians."

Wack 100 tagged Maino in his post and wrote, "Dam @mainohustlehard Pretty strong Respectful words at the start after the situation. Seems like if you would of picked up @troyave chain that you obviously had No issues with according to YOUR post. The honorable thing to do is return it that night of the following day …. But you held it 7 yrs … Kinda weird but 🤷🏾‍♂️ #CloutisTheNewCocain"

Maino fired back in the comments section with some homophobic insults. "Mind your f—ing business you d—k eating f-ggot! F—k is you speaking on me p—y!!!” After Wack 100 sent a screenshot of the comment in an attempt to get Maino dropped by FOX Soul which airs his show Kitchen Talk, Maino hopped on an Instagram Live between Wack 100 and China Mac on Wednesday, April 5th, which quickly turned into a screaming match. Watch the live— Maino joins at the 20:35 mark— below!

