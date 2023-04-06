Massachusetts Restaurant Named The Best Breakfast Joint In The State

By Jason Hall

April 6, 2023

Diner Breakfast
Photo: Getty Images

A West Dennis cafe is being credited as the best breakfast joint in the state of Massachusetts.

Love Food compiled a list of the best breakfast joints in every state, which included Good Friends Cafe as the top choice for the Bay State.

"Customers can't stop talking about the quality of the breakfast at Miss Shirley's Cafe," Love Food wrote. "Its Coconut Cream Stuffed French Toast, made with challah and brûlée bananas, has even appeared on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Meanwhile, its Southern Slammer Sandwich with fried green tomato, smoked bacon, smashed avocado, Cheddar, and a fried egg on pumpernickel has been called the best in America multiple times. It has three locations in Baltimore, and one in Annapolis."

Love Food's full list of the best breakfast joints in every state is included below:

  1. Alabama- Greg's Breakfast Bar
  2. Alaska- Snow City Cafe
  3. Arizona- Prep & Pastry
  4. Arkansas- The Root Cafe
  5. California- Sweet Maple
  6. Colorado- Onefold
  7. Connecticut- Lakeside Diner
  8. Delaware- Helen's Sausage House
  9. Florida- Marlene's Original Breakfast Sandwich
  10. Georgia- Atlanta Breakfast Club
  11. Hawaii- Leonard's Bakery
  12. Idaho- Goldy's Breakfast Bistro
  13. Illinois- Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe
  14. Indiana- Cafe Patachou
  15. Iowa- The Breakfast Club
  16. Kansas- Ladybird Diner
  17. Kentucky- DB8 Kitchen
  18. Louisiana- Ruby Slipper
  19. Maine- Bayside American Cafe
  20. Maryland- Miss Shirley's Cafe
  21. Massachusetts- Good Friends Cafe
  22. Michigan- Dime Store
  23. Minnesota- Hen House Eatery
  24. Mississippi- Big Bad Breakfast
  25. Missouri- Songbird
  26. Montana- Echo Lake Cafe
  27. Nebraska- Good Lookin'
  28. Nevada- Mr. Mamas Breakfast and Lunch
  29. New Hampshire- Polly's Pancake Parlor
  30. New Jersey- Griot Cafe
  31. New Mexico- Jimmy's Cafe
  32. New York- Banter
  33. North Carolina- Community Matters Cafe
  34. North Dakota- Twenty Below Coffee Co.
  35. Ohio- Maplewood Kitchen and Bar
  36. Oklahoma- Cattlemen's
  37. Oregon- Cheryl's on 12th
  38. Pennsylvania- Sabrina's Café
  39. Rhode Island- Ellie's
  40. South Carolina- Millers All Day
  41. South Dakota- Josiah's Coffeehouse and Cafe
  42. Tennessee- Milk & Honey
  43. Texas- Maple Leaf Diner
  44. Utah- The Park Café
  45. Vermont- Up For Breakfast
  46. Virginia- The Bee & Biscuit
  47. Washington- The Fat Hen
  48. West Virginia- Wood Iron Eatery
  49. Wisconsin- Mad Rooster Cafe
  50. Wyoming- Persephone Bakery
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.