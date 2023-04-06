Massachusetts Restaurant Named The Best Breakfast Joint In The State
By Jason Hall
April 6, 2023
A West Dennis cafe is being credited as the best breakfast joint in the state of Massachusetts.
Love Food compiled a list of the best breakfast joints in every state, which included Good Friends Cafe as the top choice for the Bay State.
Love Food's full list of the best breakfast joints in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Greg's Breakfast Bar
- Alaska- Snow City Cafe
- Arizona- Prep & Pastry
- Arkansas- The Root Cafe
- California- Sweet Maple
- Colorado- Onefold
- Connecticut- Lakeside Diner
- Delaware- Helen's Sausage House
- Florida- Marlene's Original Breakfast Sandwich
- Georgia- Atlanta Breakfast Club
- Hawaii- Leonard's Bakery
- Idaho- Goldy's Breakfast Bistro
- Illinois- Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe
- Indiana- Cafe Patachou
- Iowa- The Breakfast Club
- Kansas- Ladybird Diner
- Kentucky- DB8 Kitchen
- Louisiana- Ruby Slipper
- Maine- Bayside American Cafe
- Maryland- Miss Shirley's Cafe
- Massachusetts- Good Friends Cafe
- Michigan- Dime Store
- Minnesota- Hen House Eatery
- Mississippi- Big Bad Breakfast
- Missouri- Songbird
- Montana- Echo Lake Cafe
- Nebraska- Good Lookin'
- Nevada- Mr. Mamas Breakfast and Lunch
- New Hampshire- Polly's Pancake Parlor
- New Jersey- Griot Cafe
- New Mexico- Jimmy's Cafe
- New York- Banter
- North Carolina- Community Matters Cafe
- North Dakota- Twenty Below Coffee Co.
- Ohio- Maplewood Kitchen and Bar
- Oklahoma- Cattlemen's
- Oregon- Cheryl's on 12th
- Pennsylvania- Sabrina's Café
- Rhode Island- Ellie's
- South Carolina- Millers All Day
- South Dakota- Josiah's Coffeehouse and Cafe
- Tennessee- Milk & Honey
- Texas- Maple Leaf Diner
- Utah- The Park Café
- Vermont- Up For Breakfast
- Virginia- The Bee & Biscuit
- Washington- The Fat Hen
- West Virginia- Wood Iron Eatery
- Wisconsin- Mad Rooster Cafe
- Wyoming- Persephone Bakery