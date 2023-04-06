Michigan Park Named Among 'Best Places To Skinny-Dip' In The World

Dip at your own risk! Shed your clothes at this Michigan State park, and you could be given a one way ticket to jail. That's right. Despite being listed on the best places to skinny-dip in the world, you might regret striping down at this remote Upper Peninsula location.

According to a list compiled by My Dating Advisor, the Porcupine Mountain Wilderness State Park is one of the best places to skinny-dip in the entire world. This location ranked as the 31st best in world, and the 3rd best spot in America for skinny-dipping. Wilderness State Park Manager Mike Knack told MLive that while it is illegal, some skinny-dipping might occur throughout the back country areas of the park.

“Porcupine Mountains has 23 miles of Lake Superior shoreline, so I’m sure in the back country areas, some amount of skinny dipping does happen. That being said, there are a fair amount of hikers on the trails each day and someone may see you. It’s not a highly recommended activity, but I’m sure some people out in the wilderness do wild things." Michigan Department of Natural Resources employee John Pepin explained that the DNR prohibits public nudity throughout the state.

"Michigan’s 103 state parks are places where people of all ages recreate. Park visitors should keep that in mind. In addition, there are state laws and Michigan Department of Natural Resources land use orders that prohibit public nudity." Not only can skinny-dippers be sent to jail, but the crime is punishable for a fine of up to $1,000.