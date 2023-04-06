Minor League Pitcher Calls Tatis A 'Cheater' After Allowing Home Run

A minor league pitcher called San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. a cheater" after he allowed a home run off the suspended former All-Star on Wednesday (April 5).

Tatis, who is currently serving a suspension in relation to a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance last year, made a rehab assignment appearance for the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas and hit a solo home run off of Sacramento River Cats pitcher Kade McClure during an 8-5 win on Wednesday (April 5). NBC San Diego sports anchor Darnay Tripp tweeted a clip of the home run and said McClure would "be telling people for years about the time he gave up an absolute nuke to Fernando Tatis Jr."

"**Cheater hits a homerun on a rehab assignment during a steroid suspension**," McClure wrote in response to Tripp.

