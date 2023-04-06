Mother Of Missing 6-Year-Old Boy Told Family She Sold Him: Report

A search warrant obtained by WFAA provides shocking new details about the disappearance of six-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who was last seen in November 2022.

Cantarino Rodriguez, the brother of the boy's mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, told police that she claimed to have sold Noel to an unknown woman. Despite his claims, the Everman Police Department said they found no evidence the boy had been sold.

"We've taken it very serious, and we've been investigating that allegation. The other thing to consider... there have been multiple stories told about the whereabouts of Noel over the month," Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer told the news station.

The police began investigating the boy's disappearance on March 20 after receiving a request from the Texas Department of Family Services to conduct a welfare check at Rodriguez-Singh's home.

She told investigators that Noel was staying with his father in Mexico. Detectives located the boy's father in Mexico and learned that he never met his son because he was deported before the boy was born.

Two days later, Rodriguez-Singh, her husband, Arshdeep Singh, and their six other children boarded a plane to India.

Authorities have since charged the couple with abandoning or endangering a child. Officials have no evidence that the boy is deceased and are hoping they can find him alive.

"I want to be very clear: To this day, we don't have any evidence that would suggest Noel's deceased," Spencer said last week. "I just want to be clear there that we are still pursuing every avenue possible with this investigation."