New England City Named One Of America's 'Most Underrated' Cities To Visit

By Jason Hall

April 6, 2023

Italy, Florence, happy young tourist with camera looking up
Photo: Getty Images

A New England city is being credited as one of the most underrated to visit in the United States.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the ''15 most underrated American cities worth a visit,' which included Greenwich, Connecticut as an alternate to New York City, along with 14 other options as alternatives to more popular vacation spots.

"Only a 45-minute train ride from Grand Central Station lies Greenwich, Connecticut, a walkable city with all the charm and convenience of a small town," Reader's Digest's Kelsey Ogletree wrote. "For a town of 62,000, it’s surprisingly diverse: About a quarter of its residents were born outside the United States, and nearly 29 percent speak another language in addition to English, according to U.S. Census data. Summer is polo season in Greenwich, with matches at Greenwich Polo Club drawing thousands.

"Stay at European-inspired Delamar Greenwich Harbor, a pet-friendly property on the water with a spa and award-winning French restaurant. Leave room in your suitcase for souvenirs: Family-owned stores like Richards, Betteridge, and Hoagland’s of Greenwich are must-shops."

Reader's Digest's full list of the '15 most underrated American cities worth a visit' is listed below:

  1. Charlottesville, Virginia
  2. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
  3. Greenwich, Connecticut
  4. Tacoma, Washington
  5. McMinnville, Oregon
  6. Missoula, Montana
  7. Traverse City, Michigan
  8. Eau Claire, Wisconsin
  9. Bloomington, Indiana
  10. Bowling Green, Kentucky
  11. Branson, Missouri
  12. Hendersonville, North Carolina
  13. Tupelo, Mississippi
  14. Florence, Alabama
  15. Provo, Utah
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.