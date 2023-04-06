New England City Named One Of America's 'Most Underrated' Cities To Visit

A New England city is being credited as one of the most underrated to visit in the United States.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the ''15 most underrated American cities worth a visit,' which included Greenwich, Connecticut as an alternate to New York City, along with 14 other options as alternatives to more popular vacation spots.

"Only a 45-minute train ride from Grand Central Station lies Greenwich, Connecticut, a walkable city with all the charm and convenience of a small town," Reader's Digest's Kelsey Ogletree wrote. "For a town of 62,000, it’s surprisingly diverse: About a quarter of its residents were born outside the United States, and nearly 29 percent speak another language in addition to English, according to U.S. Census data. Summer is polo season in Greenwich, with matches at Greenwich Polo Club drawing thousands.

"Stay at European-inspired Delamar Greenwich Harbor, a pet-friendly property on the water with a spa and award-winning French restaurant. Leave room in your suitcase for souvenirs: Family-owned stores like Richards, Betteridge, and Hoagland’s of Greenwich are must-shops."

