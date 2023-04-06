New Floating Sculpture In Columbus Will Be 'Visible From An Airplane'

Downtown Columbus will look a little different after the city and a local museum unveil the longest public artwork in Columbus history this summer

Starting June 1, a massive sculpture designed by Janet Echelman will be suspended above the intersection of High and Gay streets, anchored to nearby buildings so onlookers can view the 229-foot sculpture that will tower high in the sky, reaching 126 feet at its highest, per NBC 4. The art contains a staggering 78 miles of twine and was manipulated into more than 500,000 knots.

According to the Columbus Museum of Art, the artwork, titled "Current," is a glow-in-the-dark blue and red soft fiber sculpture that pays homage to Columbus, with Echelman drawing inspiration from the evolution of the city and "its role throughout history as a place of innovation and light," according to a release from CMA, which also contains photos of similar sculptures.

"When I approach a new project, I start by diving into the history of the place. I became absorbed in Columbus' historical narrative and quickly fell in love with the city," she said. "The challenge to build such an ambitious permanent interconnected art commission over a municipal street attached to multiple private buildings might have been impossible elsewhere. I witnessed exceptional cooperation to achieve this public goal and came to understand firsthand what is nationally referred to as the Columbus Way."

She continued, "I hope that Current captures that idea of interconnectedness and creates a space where people feel a sense of community and sanctuary. And I love that this artwork literally laces into the fabric of the city over the public street, because it's a place that everyone feels entitled to be present."

Mayor Andrew Ginther spoke about what the new sculpture means for the city.

"Visible from an airplane, Current will be a beacon and a beckon, drawing people from across the city and region," Ginther said in a statement. "It's going to be a defining image for our downtown and put Columbus on the map as a community that cares about — and invests in — transformational public art."