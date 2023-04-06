Non-Texan Beats The Odds To Win Big In Texas Lottery

Can an out-of-state player win the Texas Lottery? The answer is yes – and it just happened!

Someone just claimed a top lottery prize worth $5 million all the way from Minnesota! The Saint Cloud resident purchased the winning $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! ticket at Kwik Trip at 5700 S. Flores St. in San Antonio, the Texas Lottery announced Thursday (April 6).

The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, walked away with the last of four top prizes in this scratch-off game.

This isn't the first time a non-Texan wins big in the Texas Lottery. Most recently, someone from Georgia claimed a $1 million prize in a scratch ticket game. Back in October, a resident from Michigan took also home $1 million after claiming a winning ticket. There are no restrictions or limitations when it comes to playing or winning the Texas Lottery, however — you just need to have purchased your lottery ticket from a license retailer in the state.

In more lottery news, a Longview resident claimed a Powerball prize worth $1 million prize from the drawing on March 1. The winning ticket was purchased at Penny's Food and Fuel at 2001 N. Eastman Road in Longview. The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all five white ball numbers drawn (2-9-28-36-53), but not the red Powerball number (4).