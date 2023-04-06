Burritos are good any time of day, stuffed with breakfast food for a savory start to your day to burritos stuffed with all your favorite toppings to end your day with a satisfying dinner.

Far & Wide stayed true to its name, searching across the country to find the restaurants serving the best burrito from each state, compiling a list that includes everything "from traditional Mexican taco trucks to Asian Tex-Mex fusion restaurants."

So which North Carolina eatery has the best burritos?

Beer Barrio, located in Wilmington, was named the restaurant serving the best burrito in the state. One Yelp reviewer said that their whole party ordered different items — the menu includes an endless selection of tacos, burritos, quesadillas and more — and that "everything was wonderful."

Beer Barrio is located at 34 N Front Street in Wilmington.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Beer Barrio is part Mexican restaurant, part taproom. Founded by a New York veteran chef, Beer Barrio is all about combining a passion for food and beer, and combing the flavors of both to create new, tantalizing tastes. The pressed burritos are essentially the child of a normal burrito and a quesadilla, and locals can't get enough of them."

Check out Far & Wide's full list to see all the best burritos around the country.