Burritos are good any time of day, stuffed with breakfast food for a savory start to your day to burritos stuffed with all your favorite toppings to end your day with a satisfying dinner.

Far & Wide stayed true to its name, searching across the country to find the restaurants serving the best burrito from each state, compiling a list that includes everything "from traditional Mexican taco trucks to Asian Tex-Mex fusion restaurants."

So which South Carolina eatery has the best burritos?

Tacos Nayarit, located in Columbia, was named the restaurant serving the best burrito in the state. One Yelp reviewer said, "This tiny little hole-in-the-wall place makes the best tacos I've ever had in my life," adding "this place is perfect."

Tacos Nayarit is located at 1531 Percival Road in Columbia.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Tacos Nayarit came from humble beginnings. It was once a food truck, but it was so insanely popular that the owners decided to go brick and mortar. It's not a fancy, sit-down restaurant, going for the make-your-own burrito model instead. Choose from a burrito, taco or gordita with a churro and the best horchata you'll ever taste."

Check out Far & Wide's full list to see all the best burritos around the country.