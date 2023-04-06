Burritos are good any time of day, stuffed with breakfast food for a savory start to your day to burritos stuffed with all your favorite toppings to end your day with a satisfying dinner.

Far & Wide stayed true to its name, searching across the country to find the restaurants serving the best burrito from each state, compiling a list that includes everything "from traditional Mexican taco trucks to Asian Tex-Mex fusion restaurants."

So which Tennessee eatery has the best burritos?

Carreta, located outside of Nashville, was named the restaurant serving the best burrito in the state. One Yelp reviewer who recently relocated from California said after trying several Mexican restaurants, "nothing is as good as this place."

Carreta Mexican Fast Food is located at 11540 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.

Here's what the site had to say:

"By now, you've probably realized that fast food doesn't have to taste like it. And Carreta delivers authentic Mexican food made-to-order and with reasonable prices. As an added bonus, there's a drive-thru for those nights when you need to shove something delicious in your face with as little effort as humanly possible."

Check out Far & Wide's full list to see all the best burritos around the country.