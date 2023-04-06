Texas Park Named Among 'Best Places To Skinny Dip' In The World

While Texas may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of skinny dipping, one park in the Lone Star State is making a name for itself as a must-visit destination for those who enjoy swimming in the buff.

A report from My Dating Adviser ranked the top 100 places in the world to shed your clothes and skinny dip. In order to come up with this list, the dating site used four key metrics: beach quality, weather, safety and hotel cost.

While the No. 1 spot to skinny dip in the world is Lokrum Island in Croatia, the top dog in the U.S. is Washougal River in Washington State. Texas appears in the top 10 of American skinny dipping locations for Hippie Hollow Park in Austin.

At Hippie Hollow, the only clothing-optional public park in Texas, you can expect fully naked men and woman strolling down the shoreline, the Austin American-Statesman reports. While it's a nudist-friendly park, you're not required to strip down. If you do decide to bare it all, make sure you're on the trail. Don't take off your clothes in the parking lot!

"Nudity is acceptable; lewd behavior is not and will be prosecuted," the Hippie Hollow website states. The park is also only limited to people 18 years and up.

Is it legal to skinny dip in Texas, though? The simple answer is yes and no.

Texas law prohibits the "reckless exposure" of private parts in public, the Statesman reports. It is, however, legal for both men and women to be topless "because female breasts are not considered genitalia."

Dip at your own risk!