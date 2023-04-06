Texas Restaurant Serves The Best Burrito In The Entire State

By Dani Medina

April 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

If you're a fan of Mexican food — and how can you not be? — you know that a good burrito can be a thing of beauty. But with so many options out there, it can be hard to know where to start.

Thankfully, Far & Wide compiled a list of where you can find the best burrito in every state. "No matter how crazy the world gets, we can all agree on one thing. Burritos. Are. Awesome," the travel site said about its list. "Plain bean and cheese gives a nostalgic throwback to childhood, while there are dozens of fancier combos out there just waiting to be tried."

In Texas, you can find the best burrito at Cabo Bob's in Austin. Here's what Far & Wide said to back up its decision:

There aren’t too many chains on this list, but this one made the cut — and of all the Tex-Mex in Texas no less. Cabo Bob’s is based in Austin, and it’s five locations serve up special, seasoned tortillas that are to die for. Smoky cheddar is one of the best tortilla options, made from scratch with unbleached wheat flour. True to the very nature of Texas, the brisket at Cabo Bob’s is on point.

Check out the full report.

