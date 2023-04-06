The Best Lake In The Land Of Ten Thousand Lakes

By Logan DeLoye

April 6, 2023

Reflection Of Trees In Lake Against Sky During Sunset
Photo: EyeEm

How does one determine the best lake in the land of 10,000 lakes? Be it the activities and lodging that surround the lake, the cleanliness of the water, or the scenery, something about this lake makes it very special.

According to a list compiled by The Crazy Tourist, the best lake in all of Minnesota is Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis. Following closely behind the Lake of the Isles is Lake Vermilion in St. Louis County, Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, and Lake Pepin in Wabasha County.

Here's what The Crazy Tourist had to say about the best lake in all of Minnesota:

"This city lake is the quietest of all of Minneapolis’ lakes, as well as being the most beautiful. Lake of the Isles is encircled by a path that is fantastic for walking and cycling. There is also a road that runs around the lake, offering a scenic drive. Those that visit in the winter can enjoy ice skating atop the lake’s surface. Within the centre of the lake are two wooded islands that are protected wildlife refuges and can only be admired from afar. The west side of the lake is home to some magnificent stately houses."

For a continued list of the best lakes across the land of 10,000 lakes visit thecrazytourist.com.

