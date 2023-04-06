This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Burritos

Have you eaten anything as versatile as a burrito? You can stuff these tortillas with all kinds of different ingredients, from veggies and avocados to rice, beans, meat, and more. Even better, plenty of restaurants are eager to serve this popular meal throughout the day, including breakfast!

Thankfully, Far & Wide has the scoop on where you can find the most delicious burritos in every state, "from traditional Mexican taco trucks to Asian Tex-Mex fusion restaurants."

According to the website, Bonfire Burritos is Colorado's top place to grab burritos! Here's why it was chosen:

"While a breakfast burrito might not be your first thought when you’re craving Mexican food, it will be after visiting Bonfire Burritos. The chupacabra breakfast burrito is a local favorite. The combination of scrambled eggs, potatoes, and perfectly seasoned meat topped with delightfully gooey melted cheese is out of this world!

'The chupacabra is the best burrito I've ever eaten!! Get ya butts over there and try it!!' - Yelper Madison M."