This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Burritos

Have you eaten anything as versatile as a burrito? You can stuff these tortillas with all kinds of different ingredients, from veggies and avocados to rice, beans, meat, and more. Even better, plenty of restaurants are eager to serve this popular meal throughout the day, including breakfast!

Thankfully, Far & Wide has the scoop on where you can find the most delicious burritos in every state, "from traditional Mexican taco trucks to Asian Tex-Mex fusion restaurants."

According to the website, A-Mari-Mix Fresh Mex Fusion is Florida's top place to grab burritos! Here's why it was chosen:

"The standout offering at this Cuban-inspired spot are the burritos and tacos stuffed with ropa vieja, a tomato-y stew made of shredded beef that’s especially popular in Puerto Rico and other parts in the Caribbean. It comes with rice — but not too much — and a healthy helping of tomatoes and lettuce to cut the fat. If you want to be really decadent, get it smothered with red and green enchilada sauce and buried under a mountain of melted cheese. It’ll be the largest enchilada you’ve ever seen."