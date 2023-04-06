Video Shows Former NBA Star Ben Gordon Being Subdued, Arrested

Video footage shows former NBA player Ben Gordon was subdued by five police officers before being arrested outside a juice shop in Connecticut on Tuesday (April 4).

The clip, which was obtained and shared by TMZ Sports on Thursday (April 6), shows three officers struggling to get Gordon onto the ground after he had allegedly threatened store employees with a knife before two other officers assisted and he was successfully detained. Officers found a folding knife inside Gordon's front pants pocket, as well as a stun gun and a pair of brass knuckles inside a bag he was carrying.

Gordon underwent a mental health evaluation at a nearby hospital before being booked on weapons and threatening charges on Tuesday, the same day as his 40th birthday, NBC 4 New York.