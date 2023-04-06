Video Shows Former NBA Star Ben Gordon Being Subdued, Arrested
By Jason Hall
April 6, 2023
Video footage shows former NBA player Ben Gordon was subdued by five police officers before being arrested outside a juice shop in Connecticut on Tuesday (April 4).
The clip, which was obtained and shared by TMZ Sports on Thursday (April 6), shows three officers struggling to get Gordon onto the ground after he had allegedly threatened store employees with a knife before two other officers assisted and he was successfully detained. Officers found a folding knife inside Gordon's front pants pocket, as well as a stun gun and a pair of brass knuckles inside a bag he was carrying.
Gordon underwent a mental health evaluation at a nearby hospital before being booked on weapons and threatening charges on Tuesday, the same day as his 40th birthday, NBC 4 New York.
Last October, Gordon was arrested for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, which resulted in his son being transported to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital to be evaluated for injuries. The former NBA guard was also previously arrested for an alleged assault and robbery incident in 2017.
Gordon, who won a national championship during his final season at UConn, was selected by the Chicago Bulls (2004-09) at No. 3 overall in the 2004 NBA Draft and played for three other teams -- Detroit Pistons (2009-12), Charlotte Bobcats (2012-14) and Detroit Pistons (2014-15) -- during his 11-year NBA career, which included winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award during his rookie season Gordon and averaging 14.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 774 career regular-season games.