WATCH: 'Monster' Tornado Dropping Baseball-Sized Hail Rips Through Illinois

A "monster" tornado dropping hail the size of baseballs ripped through Illinois on Tuesday night as residents of Lewistown, Vermont, Table Grove, and Colona sheltered from the 115 mph winds. According to Daily Mail, the massive storm cell that moved across the Midwest killed over 32 people, and injured many. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to warn residents of closed roads, downed power-lines, and debris.

"The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is reporting widespread damage related to storms that travelled through the area. As of now IL 100 North of Lewistown to the intersection of IL 78 is closed to non-emergency personnel. The Sheriff’s Office warns that the situation is dangerous with numerous power lines down, gas leaks, and debris in the area. There is a medical collection point located at Boondocks in Bryant - if you or someone you are with has sustained injuries there are medical personnel and ambulances on site at that location to provide aid. At this time emergency agencies are not requesting volunteers until the situation stabilizes to avoid further injuries."