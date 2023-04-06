Whataburger's Latest Collab Is A Summertime Game-Changer

By Dani Medina

April 6, 2023

Photo: Whataburger and Academy

What better way to gear up for summer than with an epic Whataburger collab?

The Texas-based burger chain joined forces with Magellan Outdoors and released a new product line at Academy Sports + Outdoors that'll definitely get you ready for summer. This marks the second collab between Whataburger and Academy.

The line features apparel including shorts, shirts, hats, dresses and socks for men, women and children, plus drinkware, coolers, bikes and outdoor games. The best part? They're all covered in exclusive and limited-edition Whataburger designs.

"After seeing the appetite from the first Whataburger x Magellan Outdoors collection, we wanted to reunite the two beloved Texas traditions for an even bigger and better line," Academy Senior Vice President of Marketing Lawrence Lobpries said in a news release. "For active families who are craving summer fun, this special collection is here to fuel your next pool party, cornhole matchup or day on the water."

All products are available online and in select Academy locations in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee, and in the online Whatastore.

