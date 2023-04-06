Whataburger's Latest Collab Is A Summertime Game-Changer

What better way to gear up for summer than with an epic Whataburger collab?

The Texas-based burger chain joined forces with Magellan Outdoors and released a new product line at Academy Sports + Outdoors that'll definitely get you ready for summer. This marks the second collab between Whataburger and Academy.

The line features apparel including shorts, shirts, hats, dresses and socks for men, women and children, plus drinkware, coolers, bikes and outdoor games. The best part? They're all covered in exclusive and limited-edition Whataburger designs.