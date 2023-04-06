Burritos are good any time of day, stuffed with breakfast food for a savory start to your day to burritos stuffed with all your favorite toppings to end your day with a satisfying dinner.

Far & Wide stayed true to its name, searching across the country to find the restaurants serving the best burrito from each state, compiling a list that includes everything "from traditional Mexican taco trucks to Asian Tex-Mex fusion restaurants."

So which Wisconsin eatery has the best burritos?

Café Corazón, located in Milwaukee, was named the restaurant serving the best burrito in the state. One Yelp reviewer said the restaurant is "cozy and welcoming" and also serves a "fantastic" brunch.

Café Corazón has several locations around Brew City. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Café Corazón, with three Milwaukee locations, knows how to deliver in the wet burrito department. After you pick between beef, pork, chorizo, chicken and shrimp, you can expect staff to pile on beans, rice, cheese, avocado and lime crema. Then it gets fun. The already-giant burrito is covered in enchilada sauce and jack cheese, with a drizzle of more lime crema as a finishing touch."

Check out Far & Wide's full list to see all the best burritos around the country.