Seattle Police are searching for a woman who went missing during a Mariners Game last week. According to the police blotter posted Wednesday evening (April 5), 58-year-old Leticia Martinez-Cosman was last seen on Friday, March 31 at T-Mobile Park.

The woman's family hasn't heard from her since the game, and now authorities are reaching out to the public for help. She's five foot, nine inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes, police wrote.

KIRO 7 said Martinez-Cosman's loved ones remained quiet about her disappearance to preserve the integrity of the case. Now they're asking people on Facebook to be on the lookout for Martinez-Cosman.

"We're all terribly worried," Helen Gilbert, who said Martinez-Cosman is her coworker, wrote in a Facebook post.