Woman Goes Missing During Seattle Mariners Game At T-Mobile Park

By Zuri Anderson

April 6, 2023

Photo: Seattle Police Department

Seattle Police are searching for a woman who went missing during a Mariners Game last week. According to the police blotter posted Wednesday evening (April 5), 58-year-old Leticia Martinez-Cosman was last seen on Friday, March 31 at T-Mobile Park.

The woman's family hasn't heard from her since the game, and now authorities are reaching out to the public for help. She's five foot, nine inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes, police wrote.

KIRO 7 said Martinez-Cosman's loved ones remained quiet about her disappearance to preserve the integrity of the case. Now they're asking people on Facebook to be on the lookout for Martinez-Cosman.

"We're all terribly worried," Helen Gilbert, who said Martinez-Cosman is her coworker, wrote in a Facebook post.

Seattle area friends: my coworker Leticia Martinez has been missing since Friday evening. We're all terribly worried....

Posted by Helen Gilbert on Thursday, April 6, 2023

Several sources claim the missing woman was on a date at the time, but officials haven't confirmed that information.

Officers also provided photos of Martinez-Cosman, including a picture of her posing with an unknown man. Police said detectives already identified and interviewed him.

The Mariners also addressed the situation in a statement sent to KIRO 7:

"We are aware of the situation and take it very seriously. We have been in contact with law enforcement and have offered any assistance we can provide."

Anyone with information on Martinez-Cosman's whereabouts is encouraged to contact SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

