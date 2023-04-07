8 Michiganders Rank On Forbes '400 Richest' List

Forbes recently released their list of the 400 richest people in the world, and eight of them are Michiganders! According to Click on Detroit, Dan Gilbert, majority owner of Rocket Mortgage, is the one Michigan resident who made it in the top 100. Gilbert made $17.3 billion in 2022.

Other Michiganders on the list include:

No. 169: Ronda Stryker - $5.6 billion

- $5.6 billion No. 202: Meijer families (Doug, Hank and Mark) - $5 billion each

No. 234: Mat Ishbia - $4.5 billion

- $4.5 billion No. 244: Marian Ilitch - $4.3 billion

- $4.3 billion No. 388: Roger Penske - $2.7 billion

Here is what Forbes had to say about compiling the data to discover the richest people across the globe:

"When possible, we met with Forbes 400 members in person or spoke with them virtually or by phone. We also interviewed their employees, handlers, asset managers and financial advisors, rivals, peers and attorneys. Uncovering their fortunes required us to pore over thousands of Securities and Exchange Commission documents, court filings, probate records and news articles. We took into account all types of assets: stakes in public and private companies, real estate, art, yachts, planes, ranches, vineyards, jewelry, car collections and more. We factored in debt and charitable giving. Net worths for the 2022 Forbes 400 list are as of September 2, 2022."

For a continued list of the richest people in the world visit forbes.com.