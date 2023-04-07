Arizona Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In The Entire State

By Dani Medina

April 7, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

If you're a fan of fried chicken — and who isn't? — you know that not all chicken is created equal. Whether you like it crispy or juicy, it's a comfort food enjoyed by many. But where can you find the best? To help you do just that, Taste of Home compiled a list of the top spots in every state to get your fried chicken fix that range from "traditional to anything-but-ordinary."

In Arizona, you can find the best fried chicken at Mrs. White’s Golden Rule Cafe in Phoenix. Here's what Taste of Home said to back up its decision:

It’s been featured on Food Network’s Best Thing I Ever Ate so you know this spot lives up to its name—aka the fried chicken is a gorgeous golden hue only true soul food enthusiasts can master. Make sure you save room for the peach cobbler at the end.

Check out the full report.

