Beloved Nashville Restaurant Closing After 30 Years

A popular restaurant is closing its doors at the end of the month after nearly 30 years serving the Nashville community.

La Hacienda, located on Nolensville Pike, plans to shut down at the end of April 2023 after "hard talks" within the family-run restaurant, per WKRN. The beloved restaurant has been a staple of the community for nearly three decades, which first started as a grocery store and deli before growing into what it is today. Even former President Barack Obama has made a pit stop at this longtime local favorite, visiting the restaurant in 2014.

Aside from its stacked menu, the restaurant was especially known for its homemade tortillas, which the family plans to continues to focus on with their tortilla manufacturing business.

Conexiòn Américas, a Nashville nonprofit aimed at building a welcoming community and creating opportunities for Latino family, reacted to news of La Hacienda's closing in a statement shared to its Facebook page.

"At Conexiòn Américas we are saddened to see another anchor business closing its doors on Nashville's 'international corridor' due to inflation and labor shortage," the post states. "For 30 years, La Hacienda has been a representation of the colorful mix and vital role that Latino and immigrant entrepreneurs play in Nashville's economy and culture. We wish [owners] Lilia and Carlos [Yepez] all the best in their new path and we hope their tortillería continues its success for many years."

La Hacienda's last day of service is April 30.