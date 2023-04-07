Bobcat Stalks Alligator On Florida Road In 'Once In A Lifetime' Video

A Florida woman's video went viral recently after she filmed a stealthy bobcat stalking an alligator. Cathy Terry, who lives in Bartow, was driving through Polk County when she encountered the gator crossing the road. Behind the gator, but not too close, was a bobcat carefully sneaking up on the unsuspecting reptile.

“I kept saying to myself, ‘I can’t believe I’m getting to see this,'” Terry said, calling it a "once in a lifetime" moment, per WFLA.

She said the big cat eventually gave up on hunting the alligator and sat down under some trees. As for the scaly Florida icon, it made it to a nearby pond, she said.

Terry ended up sharing the video on Facebook, racking up over 75,000 views as of Wednesday, April 5.

Florida Fish and Wildlife says bobcats usually hunt at night and are rarely seen during the day. These hunters are known to prey on rodents and birds, so seeing this bobcat take interest in a juvenile alligator was shocking to viewers. Some commentators thought the bobcat must've been really hungry.

This wasn't the first time a bobcat targeted an alligator. Last year, a Florida man recorded the beast battling a tiny alligator near his home.