California Restaurant Serves The Best Burrito In The Entire State

What do you get in your burrito? Do you fill it with rice, beans, chicken, and peppers, or do you prefer chorizo, pico, corn, avocado, and cheese? Many restaurants will also offer a side of chips, guac, or pico! Regardless of what you choose to pile into your burrito, there is one restaurant in California known for using the freshest ingredients, and providing the best options to customers.

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best burrito in all of California is served at El Primo Tacos located in Los Angeles. This restaurant is vey unique for the way that they let customers add their own toppings before wrapping it up to enjoy!

Here is what Far & Wide had to say about the best burrito in the entire state:

"Los Angeles locals love their taco trucks, and their Mexican food standards can’t get any higher. El Primo Tacos is something else. You get to choose between several different meats, including carne asada and classic el pastor. You also get to essentially build your own burritos, choosing from a variety of toppings like onions, peppers and even pineapple. Yum!"

For more information regarding the best burritos across the country visit farandwide.com.