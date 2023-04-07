Colorado Destination Named Among Top Skinny Dipping Spots In The US

Skinny dipping has a complicated history in the United States. Many people who partake in the activity say it feels wonderful to feel the water across every part of your skin. It's also great for sunbathing if you're not a fan of tan lines.

If you enjoy taking a dip while nude, My Dating Advisor rounded up the 100 best places in the world to go skinny-dipping. Here's how they determined their picks:

"Our study compared 100 nude beach spots across the following categories: beach quality, safety, weather, and hotel cost (with seven data points). We then ranked the top 25 nude beaches globally, with the best location per country."

When it came to the top picks in America, a Colorado destination made the list: Strawberry Hot Springs!

Located in Steamboat Springs, you can soak yourself in 104-degree mineral water and check out nearby massage and spa amenities. The hot springs become clothing-optional after dark. You'll have to book a reservation at least 25 days in advance!

Here are the best places to skinny-dip in the United States:

Washougal River, WA Mazo Beach, WI Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, MI Black’s Beach, CA Little Beach, HI Hippie Hollow, TX Strawberry Hot Springs, CO Haulover Beach, FL The Bagby Hot Springs, OR Frenchman’s Hole, ME Gunnison Beach, NJ Baker Beach, CA Yosemite National Park, CA

Make sure you check with the state's public indecency laws before you try to take a dip!

Check out the full study on My Dating Advisor's website.