Decision Made On Zion Williamson's Status For Play-In Tournament: Report

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is reportedly expected to miss next week's play-in tournament due to a hamstring injury that has out of action since January 2, sources with knowledge of the situation told the Athletic's Shams Charania on Friday (April 7)

"Pelicans star Zion Williamson – sidelined since Jan. 2 with a hamstring strain – is unlikely to return to action in next week's Play-In Tournament, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium," Charania tweeted. "The team has been cautious with Williamson's comeback as he continues rehab process."

The report comes hours after Pelicans president of basketball operations David Griffin told reporters that there was still no timeline for Williamson's return on Thursday (April 6) and said the team would "continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen." New Orleans is currently eighth in the Western Conference standings, holding the second of four play-in tournament seeds with two regular-season games remaining against the New York Knicks (April 7) and Minnesota Timberwolves (April 9).