Georgia City Named One Of The 10 Best Places To Live On The East Coast

A historic city in Georgia was chosen as one of the best places to live along the East Coast, joining the ranks of popular cities like New York, Miami and Boston.

The eastern United States has no shortage of amazing cities to visit or call home, but Travel + Leisure decided to help narrow it down for any potential homebuyers by compiling a list of the 10 best places to live on the East Coast, including one right here in the Peach State.

Located on the Georgia/South Carolina border, Savannah was chosen as a great place to live along the East Coast thanks to its historic charm, up-and-coming status as a foodie destination and proximity to nature, both inland and the Atlantic Ocean. Local realtor Staci Donegan gave a special shoutout to popular neighborhoods great for first-time homeowners, including the Historic District, Victorian District, Starland District and Skidaway Island.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Savannah's postcard-worthy downtown area, complete with centuries-old oak trees draped in Spanish moss, is surely a thing of beauty. But the Hostess City has plenty more in store for potential residents. While the city itself is located on the banks of the Savannah River, if you're an ocean person, you'll be a short drive away from some of the best stretches of coastline in Georgia, including Tybee Island. Add to that Savannah's newfound status as one of the country's best food destinations, scenic landscapes, and affordable homes, and you get a good picture of why it was one of the metro areas that experienced a huge population boost in 2022."

These are the 10 best places to live on the East Coast, according to Travel + Leisure:

Portland, Maine

Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Boston, Massachusetts

Greenwich, Connecticut

New York City, New York

Washington, D.C.

Charleston, South Carolina

Savannah, Georgia

Miami, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida

Check out Travel + Leisure's full report to see what sets these 10 cities apart.