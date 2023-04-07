Being in the South, you can guarantee you're never too far from delicious fried chicken. If you don't want to fry some up yourself, there are plenty of restaurants around that specialize in crafting the perfect, crispy bite. Taste of Home gathered up a list of the best spot in each state to find fried chicken, from true Southern delicacies in the Deep South to even incredible dishes up North and even a few surprises like vegan chicken.

So which restaurant in Georgia has the best fried chicken in the state?

Cafe Sunflower

According to the list, the unique take on fried chicken at Atlanta's Cafe Sunflower makes it some of the best fried chicken around — and it's not even real chicken! The menu at this eatery is completely plant-based, but the flavor still packs a punch in whatever dish you order, especially its "chicken" and waffles offering for brunch, made with a fried meat substitute called seitan.

Cafe Sunflower is located at 2140 Peachtree Road, Suite 290, in Atlanta.