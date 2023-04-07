Hiring Slows As Economy Added Just 236,000 Jobs In March

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said in its monthly payroll report that the U.S. added 236,000 jobs in March. That is slightly lower than the 239,000 jobs expected by economists from Refinitiv.

The unemployment rate ticked lower, dropping to 3.5%.

The leisure and hospitality sector reported 72,000 new hires over the month, followed by the government, which added 47,000 jobs. Professional and business services saw an increase of 39,000 jobs, and the healthcare industry added an additional 34,000 jobs. The retail sector reported a loss of 15,000 positions.

While the stock markets are closed for Good Friday, stock futures were up after the report was released.

"Everything is moving in the right direction," Julia Pollak, chief economist for ZipRecruiter, told CNBC. "I have never seen a report align with expectations as much today's over the last two years."

Economists are concerned about the impact of the recent bank failures on the labor market. The effects of the stunning collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank will likely be seen in next month's jobs report.

"The March data effectively are a look back into the pre-SVB world; the payroll survey was conducted the week after the bank failed, far too soon for employers to have responded. But the hit from tighter credit conditions is coming," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, explained.