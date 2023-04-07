Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Burrito In The Entire State

What do you get in your burrito? Do you fill it with rice, beans, chicken, and peppers, or do you prefer chorizo, pico, corn, avocado, and cheese? Many restaurants will also offer a side of chips, guac, or pico for the perfect pairing! Regardless of what you choose to pile into your burrito, there is one restaurant in Illinois known for using the freshest ingredients, and providing the best options to hungry customers.

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best burrito in all of Illinois is served at Gorditas La Tia Susy located in Chicago. While this one-stop-gorditas-shop is actually famous for gorditas, customers rave about the flavorful, easy to eat burritos!

Here is what Far & Wide had to say about the best burrito in the entire state:

"Gorditas La Tia Susy specializes in homemade gorditas, but everything on the menu is good. The burritos are long and thin, focusing more on the flavor of the tortillas and less on stuffing them to the breaking point. It’s so good that you’ll wish Susy was your own aunt."

For more information regarding the best burritos across the country visit farandwide.com.