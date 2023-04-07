If you're a fan of fried chicken — and who isn't? — you know that not all chicken is created equal. Whether you like it crispy or juicy, it's a comfort food enjoyed by many. But where can you find the best? To help you do just that, Taste of Home compiled a list of the top spots in every state to get your fried chicken fix that range from "traditional to anything-but-ordinary."

In Kentucky, you can find the best fried chicken at The Parkette in Lexington. Here's what Taste of Home said to back up its decision:

There’s no shortage of amazing fried chicken in the Bluegrass State. But the one that stands out is what many have dubbed the REAL Kentucky Fried Chicken: the legendary lard-fried pieces from The Parkette. They’re the best kind of greasy—you won’t want to put ’em down.

